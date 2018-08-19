GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Fiji Rocked by Strong, Deep Undersea Earthquake of 8.2 Magnitude; No Tsunami Alert

The US Geological Survey says the quake hit at a depth of 560 kilometers (348 miles) and was located 280 kilometers (174 miles) northeast of Fiji's Ndoi Island.

AFP

Updated:August 19, 2018, 8:24 AM IST
Fiji Rocked by Strong, Deep Undersea Earthquake of 8.2 Magnitude; No Tsunami Alert
Representational image (Reuters)
Sydney: A strong 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Fiji Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but it was too deep to generate a tsunami and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The tremor hit at 12:19 pm (0019 GMT) local time 361 kilometres (224 miles) east of the Pacific nation's capital Suva, at a depth of 559 kilometres, the US seismologists said.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was "no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the Earth".

The quake occurred in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent seismic activity due to collisions between continental plates.

