Fiji Rocked by Strong, Deep Undersea Earthquake of 8.2 Magnitude; No Tsunami Alert
The US Geological Survey says the quake hit at a depth of 560 kilometers (348 miles) and was located 280 kilometers (174 miles) northeast of Fiji's Ndoi Island.
Representational image
Sydney: A strong 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Fiji Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but it was too deep to generate a tsunami and there were no immediate reports of damage.
The tremor hit at 12:19 pm (0019 GMT) local time 361 kilometres (224 miles) east of the Pacific nation's capital Suva, at a depth of 559 kilometres, the US seismologists said.
The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was "no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the Earth".
The quake occurred in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent seismic activity due to collisions between continental plates.
