Final Journey of Queen Elizabeth II: Key Timings of the State Funeral of Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch

The UK will hold its first state funeral following the death of late prime minister Winston Churchill in 1965. Here is a guide with pictures to how the day marking Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will unfold.

All the times mentioned here are in British Standard Time (BST):

6:30am: The Queen’s lying-in-state ceremony ends and her coffin, which was placed on open view since last Wednesday for the public at the Westminster Hall, will now be removed from the catafalque.

8am: The Westminster Abbey will open its doors to the congregation attending the Queen’s funeral. The gathering includes other royal families of Europe and the rest of the world and several world leaders. This is one of the largest gatherings of heads of states and royalty that the UK has hosted in decades.

10.30am – The Queen’s coffin will be carried on the state funeral gun carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. The coffin will be towed by 142 sailors from the Royal Navy. This tradition began following the funeral of Queen Victoria in 1901.

10:44am – The royal family will follow the coffin into Westminster Abbey. King Charles III will join the family members along with members of the royal household as the coffin is brought from Westminster Hall to the Abbey.

11am – The service will begin and will be led by the dean of Westminster David Hoyle. Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, will deliver the sermons

11.55am – The Last Post will sound and will be followed by a two-minute nationwide silence.

12pm – The state funeral service comes to an end and ‘God Save the King’ will be played signaling the end of the funeral service.

12.15pm – The coffin will be part of a procession which will march to the Wellington Arch led by the King Charles III. The procession will also include members of the NHS and members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as well as detachments from the armed forces of the Commonwealth.

After this guns will be fired in Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery every minute during the procession and Big Ben will continue to toll every minute in the background.

1pm – The procession will arrive at Wellington Arch and the coffin-bearers will transfer the coffin to the hearse before the car leaves for Windsor. The national anthem will be played once more and there will be a royal salute.

3pm – The hearse will reach Albert Road, Windsor, shortly after 3pm and it will join a funeral procession which will be present there and begin the Long Walk to Windsor Castle.

3.40pm – The King, Charles III, along with other members of the royal family, will join the procession at the Quadrangle in the castle grounds. The other members of the royal household will be positioned at the rear of the coffin.

3.53pm – After the procession reaches the St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle the bearer party will lift the coffin from the hearse and it will be carried into the chapel ahead of the committal service.

4pm – The committal service will begin with 800 guests attending. The ceremony will be televised. It will be conducted by the dean of Windsor, David Conner. After this the queen’s coffin will then be lowered into the royal vault.

7.30pm – The dean of Windsor will conduct a private burial service which King Charles III and the royal family will attend. The queen will be laid to rest in George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, alongside Prince Philip and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

