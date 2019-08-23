Pakistan Placed in 'Enhanced Blacklist' by FATF's Asia Pacific Arm After Failing to Act on Terror Funding
Last week, Islamabad had submitted a 450-page compliance document that detailed all the changes the government has made to existing laws, and actions against terror groups in the past year and a half.
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.
New Delhi: The Asia-Pacific Group of the global watchdog for terror financing and money laundering has put Pakistan in the Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List (Blacklist) for its failure to meet its standards.
The Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has also found that Pakistan was non-compliant on 32 of the 40 compliance parameters of terror financing and money laundering.
The FATF APG meeting was held in Canberra, Australia and the discussions lasted over seven hours over two days. "The APG has placed Pakistan in the Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List (Black List) for failure to meet its standards," an Indian official privy to the development said on Friday.
On 11 effectiveness parameters of terror financing and money laundering, Pakistan was adjudged as low on 10. The official said despite its efforts, Pakistan could not convince the 41-member plenary to upgrade it on any parameter. Now, Pakistan has to focus on avoiding the blacklist in October 2019, when the 15-month timeline ends on the FATF's 27-point action plan, another official said.
Pakistan had also claimed that it had charged Lashkar-e-Taiba/Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed with terror financing, and frozen all assets of the JuD and other UNSC banned outfits this year, as part of its ongoing efforts to crack down on terror.
(With inputs from PTI)
