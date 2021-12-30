Finland's Former President, Nobel Peace Prize Winner Hospitalised with Covid

Martti Ahtisaari, Finland’s former president, and Nobel Peace Prize winner, is in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time, his foundation said Thursday.

The 84-year-old former mediator of international conflicts first contracted the illness in March 2020.

“President Ahtisaari is doing well under the circumstances, but is being treated in hospital," his foundation said.

The president of Finland from 1994 until 2000, Ahtisaari was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his work to end conflicts in Indonesia, Namibia, Northern Ireland, and the Balkans.

Suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, he announced his withdrawal from public life in September.

The former UN diplomat oversaw negotiations for reconciliation in 2005 between the Indonesian government and GAM rebels as well as Kosovo’s path toward independence.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.