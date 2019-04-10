LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Fire At Bangkok Shopping Mall Kills At Least Two, Injures 16

The blaze started in the parking garage of the complex, police said. The cause was not yet known.

Reuters

Updated:April 10, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
Emergency rescue teams gather outside of the Central World mall complex, Wednesday, April 10, in downtown Bangkok, Thailand. (AP Photo)
Bangkok: At least two people died and 16 were injured when fire broke out on Wednesday at a shopping centre in Bangkok, forcing some people to jump from the burning building.

Earlier, authorities had said three people were killed.

The Central World Complex, which includes a shopping mall, offices, and a hotel, was evacuated, said operator Central Pattana.

"The building will be closed until it is safe," Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang told reporters at the scene of the fire. "We have to see the impact on the structure and the police will need to go in to investigate."

Local media showed video of one person jumping from smoked-filled window to escape the fire.

"I saw smoke coming out from the building and two people jumped," Thanusit Kidtham, an eyewitness, told Reuters.

The blaze started in the parking garage of the complex, police said. The cause was not yet known.

The fire came in an area popular with tourists, just days before the Songkran holiday on April 13 to 15.
