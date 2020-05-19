WORLD

1-MIN READ

Fire at LG Chem's Catalyst Plant in South Korea Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)

LG Chem said the cause of the fire was likely to be spontaneous ignition of powder at the plant, but the company it is looking into the exact cause.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
Seoul: A fire broke out on Tuesday at a catalyst plant in LG Chem's petrochemical complex in the southwestern city of South Korea, leaving one worker dead and two injured, the company and a fire station official said.

The fire, which occurred at LG Chem's catalyst plant in the southwestern city of Seosan at around 2:25 p.m. (0525 GMT), has been contained, a fire station official from the Seosan Fire Station told Reuters.

In early May, a gas leaked from the South Korean petrochemical maker-owned factory in India, killing more than 10 people and making more than hundreds of people sick. Last week, LG Chem sent a delegation to India to investigate the cause of the incident.


