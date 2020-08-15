Fire at Sudanese military arms factory warehouse south of Khartoum - SUNA

KHARTOUM A fire broke out at a small warehouse in a Sudanese military arms factory on Friday, state news agency SUNA reported, and has been brought under control.
Witnesses told Reuters they heard a number of explosions and saw flames and thick smoke rising from the factory compound south of the capital Khartoum.
The factory is located alongside a number of other military facilities in the densely populated district of Al-Shagara.
Also Watch
Indian Monsoon I Extreme Rainfall In The South And Below-Normal Rains In The North & Northwest
The interior ministry said six ambulances rushed to the factory compound and there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor