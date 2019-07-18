Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

24 Feared Dead in Suspected Arson Attack at Japan Animation Company

Local media reported that police had taken into custody a 41-year-old man who shouted 'Die!' as he poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio.

Reuters

Updated:July 18, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
An aerial view shows firefighters battling the fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid, at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto, western Japan (Reuters)
Tokyo: At least 24 people are feared dead in a suspected arson attack on an animation company in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday.

An official said one person had been found on the second floor of the building "in cardio-respiratory arrest", a term used in Japan to signify a victim's death before it is officially certified. The official said "10 or more people" were found in the same condition on the stairs from the second floor to the roof, bringing the total toll in the blaze so far to at least 24.

NHK reported that police had taken into custody a 41-year-old man who shouted "Die!" as he poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio.

The man was injured and was being treated at a hospital, preventing police from conducting a proper interview yet, NHK said.

TV footage showed white and black smoke billowing out of the many windows of the ochre-hued building of Kyoto Animation. The studio produces popular series such as the "Sound! Euphonium", and its "Free! Road to the World - The Dream" movie is due for release this month.

A Kyoto city fire department official initially told Reuters that one person was confirmed dead and 12 others found without vital signs on the first and second floors of the building. Another 36 were injured, including 10 seriously, the official said.

Another 30 or so people believed to have been in the building at the time could not be reached, NHK footage showed a fire department official on the ground as saying.

Kyoto police declined to comment.

