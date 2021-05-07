world

Firefighters Tackle Blaze at 19-storey London Tower Block
1-MIN READ

Firefighters Tackle Blaze at 19-storey London Tower Block

(Representative pic)

(Representative pic)

Fire broke out in 19-storey block of flats in the east of the city on Friday. Around 100 fire fighters in operation.

Firefighters in London were tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block of flats in the east of the city on Friday, with parts of the 8th, 9th and 10th floors all on fire, the Fire Brigade said. The service said around 100 firefighters were working to put the fire out.

The fire in the east of the city near the Canary Wharf financial district comes almost four years after 72 people died in a fire at Grenfell Tower in West London, when the building wrapped in cladding turned an ordinary kitchen fire into an inferno.

first published:May 07, 2021, 18:10 IST