Fire Breaks Out at Historic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

Images posted on social media showed flames and huge clouds of smoke billowing above the roof of Notre Dam.

AFP

Updated:April 15, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
File photo of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris (Courtesy: TripAdvisor)
Paris: A fire broke out at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday afternoon, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.

Images posted on social media showed flames and huge clouds of smoke billowing above the roof of the gothic cathedral, the most visited historic monument in Europe.
