Fire Briefly Erupts In Central Beirut Commercial District

A fire erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday before being put out, a civil defence official and Reuters witness said.

BEIRUT: A fire erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut’s commercial district on Tuesday before being put out, a civil defence official and Reuters witness said.

The fire erupted in a futuristic seafront building that was close to completion after years of construction. Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed earlier showed images of smoke billowing from the building.

A Reuters witness said part of one side of the building was smouldering as firefighters hosed it down.

Last week, a big fire broke out at Beirut port, the scene of the catastrophic Aug. 4 port explosion.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 15, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
