Fire Erupts at Saudi Arabia's High-Speed Train Station Which Carries Passengers Between Mecca & Medina
The station is dedicated to the Haramain High Speed Rail system which opened to the public in October last year, transporting passengers between Mecca and Medina, Islam's holiest sites.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Riyadh: A fire erupted on Sunday at a new high-speed train station in Saudi Arabia's western city of Jeddah, authorities said, with huge palls of smoke seen rising into the air.
The station is dedicated to the Haramain High Speed Rail system which opened to the public in October last year, transporting passengers between Mecca and Medina, Islam's holiest sites.
"The civil defence is putting out a fire that broke out at a station in Suleimaniya... no injuries have been recorded as of yet," the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said on Twitter.
A video uploaded on Twitter by the Mecca provincial government showed plumes of grey smoke rising from what looked like the inside of the complex. The blaze erupted at 12:35 pm local time (0935 GMT), according to the Haramain High Speed Rail's Twitter account.
The system is capable of transporting passengers 450 kilometres (280 miles) via the Red Sea port of Jeddah at speeds of up to 300 kilometres per hour. Saudi King Salman inaugurated the railway in September 2018. Officials described it as the biggest transportation project in the region.
In 2011, the kingdom signed a deal for a Spanish consortium to build the rail track, supply 35 high-speed trains and handle a 12-year maintenance contract.
The kingdom is boosting its infrastructure spending and expanding its railways -- including a USD 22.5 billion metro system under construction in the capital Riyadh -- as it seeks to diversify its oil-dependent economy.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gamers Delight With Deals on Asus ROG Phone II, Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Rubbishes Rumours of Rift with Her Father Again
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth 23 Crore Rupees, Released It Back Into the Sea
- This Model's Unique Catwalk At Paris Fashion Week Single-Handedly Stole the Show