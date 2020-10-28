News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Fire Forces Evacuations At Brazil Hospital; 1 Reported Dead

Firefighters work to douse a fire that broke out at the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 wing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the fire department, there were no casualties. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Firefighters work to douse a fire that broke out at the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 wing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the fire department, there were no casualties. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiro's main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died.

RIO DE JANEIRO: Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiro’s main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died.

The fire began in a basement of the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, accoding to fire department spokesman Lauro Boto, and it sent dense black smoke pouring into the sky.

Patients fled the hospital in wheelchairs and on crutches, while hospital workers rolled some out to safety in their beds.

Hospital officials told Band News radio that a 42-year-old female COVID-19 patient died while being transferred.

  • First Published: October 28, 2020, 12:36 IST
