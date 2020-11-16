Next Story
Fire in Hong Kong Residential Neighborhood Turns Deadly, Fatalities and Injuries Uncertain
The blaze occurred Sunday night in Yau Ma Tei, a usually bustling area in Kowloon, packed with old apartment blocks, shops, and businesses.
Associated Press HONG KONG
A fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has caused a number of deaths and injuries, city authorities said.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issued a statement shortly after midnight saying that she was deeply saddened that the fire in Yau Ma Tei last night caused a number of deaths and injuries.
Video from local broadcaster TVB showed people on stretchers and in ambulances.