Fire in Shopping Mall in Siberia Kills Five and Injures 32
Three children and a woman were killed when a fire spread in the "Winter Cherry" shopping centre in Kemerovo, an industrial city in central Siberia.
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Moscow: At least five people were killed and 32 injured on Sunday when fire tore through a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, the Russian state Investigative Committee said.
Seventeen people were missing following the incident in a coal-producing region some 3,600 km (2,240 miles) east of Moscow, according to local officials who spoke to Russian news agencies.
Three women, one child and a man died in the mall and 30 were in hospital, the Investigative Committee said.
Authorities believe the fire began in one of the centre's cinema auditoriums.
Russian media reported that over 200 people were evacuated from the building.
Interfax news agency said the fire spread to across more than 1,000 square metres (10,760 feet).
