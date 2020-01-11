English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Fire Kills Six at Croatian Old People's Home, Says Police

Image for representation (Reuters)

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 11, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Zagreb: At least six people died early Saturday in a fire at an old people's home in northwestern Croatia, police said.

"The fire broke out in the around 5:00 am (0400 GMT) and killed six people," apparently residents of the home in the northwestern town of Oroslavlje, police spokesman Zoran Loncar told AFP.

While there were no immediate reports of other casualties, police were still investigating, he added.

Firefighters put out the blaze within an hour, the spokesman said.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic had travelled to the site, local media reported.
