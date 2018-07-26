GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Fire Rages Through London's West Hampstead Flat, Dozens Evacuated

Neighbours took to social media to post photos and videos of the incident.

Reuters

Updated:July 26, 2018, 10:53 AM IST
Fire Rages Through London's West Hampstead Flat, Dozens Evacuated
London: A huge fire broke out in a five-storey residential building in London's West Hampstead in the early hours of Thursday, forcing rescuers to evacuate dozens of people, and it took nearly four hours to douse the blaze, the London Fire Brigade said.

About 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were tackling the blaze on Inglewood Road. Firefighters evacuated residents from the top floor due to concerns that the roof could collapse inward, fire brigade said.

"The fire is believed to have started in a flat on the fourth floor," fire brigade station manager Clainton Murray said.

"Fire crews assisted two people from the first floor and a number of other residents self evacuated from lower floors," Murray said. "Around 50 residents used a local public house as a rest centre."

The fire brigade was called in at 0104 a.m. (past midnight GMT) and the fire was under control by 0501 a.m., it said in a statement, adding that the cause of the fire was not known yet.

Neighbours took to social media to post photos and videos of the incident.

The London Ambulance Service have confirmed that no one was taken to hospital as a result of the incident, the fire brigade said.

