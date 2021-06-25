CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#J&K#Sanjeevani
News18» News»World»Fire Tears Through Martial Arts Training Centre in China, Killing 18
1-MIN READ

Fire Tears Through Martial Arts Training Centre in China, Killing 18

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

The blaze at Shangqiu city also wounded 16. It was unclear what had caused the fire.

A fire tore through a martial arts training centre in China’s Henan province on Friday killing at least 18 people, Chinese state media reported.

The blaze at Shangqiu city also wounded 16, CGTN reported, citing local officials.

It was unclear what had caused the fire.

Outbreaks of fire in China are not uncommon, with patchy safety protocols and sub-standard construction a frequent concern.

RELATED NEWS

On June 13, a gas pipeline explosion in central Hubei province killed 25 people and injured 138.

Eight employees at a gas supplier were arrested by local police after lapses in safety management were uncovered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 25, 2021, 07:16 IST