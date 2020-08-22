WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fire That Tore Through Rachel Ray's House Started In Chimney

Fire That Tore Through Rachel Ray's House Started In Chimney

A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachel Ray's upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, state officials said Friday.

Share this:

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y.: A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, state officials said Friday.

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the August 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental.

The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Albany, New York.

More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.

Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show’s cameraman and producer.

___

Also Watch

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Expecting Their First Child | Top18 News | CNN News18

This story has been corrected to show Ray’s first name is spelled Rachael, not Rachel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 22, 2020, 3:19 AM IST
Next Story
Loading