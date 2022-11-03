Imran Khan Assassination LIVE Updates: Ex-Pak PM Took Bullets on Legs, is ‘Out of Danger’

Read more

Sources said Khan, who was hit by four bullets, has been evacuated by his security to an armoured vehicle and is en route to a safe location with medical facilities.

Khan is currently leading a protest march against the federal government in Islamabad to demand snap elections.

The firing has left more than 15 PTI workers injured, including former Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Faisal Javed.

Following the firing, a clash was reported between PTI workers and police.

Khan launched his protest march on October 28. The party’s long march, now on the road for six days, was to reach Islamabad in seven days according to the initial plan. The march was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on November 4, but PTI leader Asad Umar said that the protest convoy would reach the capital on November 11.

Khan has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to press for his demands. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

(With inputs from Manoj Gupta and agencies)

