Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Firing One Bullet at Us' Will 'Set Fire' to US Interests: Iran's Warning Amid Escalating Tension

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US, the warning from the Iranian army comes shortly after US president Donald Trump said he was 'cocked and loaded' for an attack, but withdrew his comment soon after.

AFP

Updated:June 22, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Firing One Bullet at Us' Will 'Set Fire' to US Interests: Iran's Warning Amid Escalating Tension
Representative image.
Loading...

Tehran: Iran warned the United States on Saturday that any aggression against the Islamic republic would have serious consequences for US interests in the region.

"Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies" in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim news agency.

Details to follow.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram