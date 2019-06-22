English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Firing One Bullet at Us' Will 'Set Fire' to US Interests: Iran's Warning Amid Escalating Tension
Amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US, the warning from the Iranian army comes shortly after US president Donald Trump said he was 'cocked and loaded' for an attack, but withdrew his comment soon after.
Representative image.
Tehran: Iran warned the United States on Saturday that any aggression against the Islamic republic would have serious consequences for US interests in the region.
"Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies" in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim news agency.
