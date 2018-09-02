English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First Big Blow for Imran Khan Govt as Pentagon Moves to Scrap $300 Million Aid to Pakistan
The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
Loading...
Washington: The US military is seeking to reallocate $300 million in aid to Pakistan due to Islamabad's lack of "decisive actions" in support of regional American strategy, the Pentagon said Saturday.
The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
"Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy... $300M (actually $323.6M to include non-Pakistan funds) was reprogrammed by (the Defense Department) in the June/July 2018 time frame for other urgent priorities," Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner said in an email to AFP.
The Defense Department "is awaiting congressional determination on whether this reprogramming request will be approved or denied," Faulkner said.
Pakistan says it has fought fierce campaigns against homegrown militant groups and has lost thousands of lives and spent billions of dollars in its long war on extremism. But Islamabad is accused of ignoring or even collaborating with groups that attack India and Afghanistan from safe havens.
The White House believes that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and other military bodies have long helped fund and arm the terrorists for ideological reasons, but also to counter rising Indian influence in Afghanistan.
It also believes that a Pakistani crackdown could be pivotal in deciding the outcome of the long-running war in Afghanistan.
US frustration has boiled over before: President Donald Trump's predecessor Barack Obama authorised drone strikes on Pakistani safe havens and sent US commandos to kill Osama bin Laden in his Abbottabad hideout.
But Trump's aggressive language has especially angered Pakistani officials.
"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump wrote on Twitter at the beginning of the year.
"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"
Pakistani leaders disputed the $33 billion figure, insisting that around half of the money relates to reimbursements, and the prime minister's office accused Trump of ignoring the great sacrifices the country has made to fight extremism.
In March, a senior US official said that Pakistan has "done the bare minimum to appear responsive to our requests," and concerns over a lack of action by Islamabad against militant groups still persist.
"We continue to press Pakistan to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups," Faulkner said.
The US has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens in the country, and announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year that an official said could be worth almost $2 billion.
"Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy... $300M (actually $323.6M to include non-Pakistan funds) was reprogrammed by (the Defense Department) in the June/July 2018 time frame for other urgent priorities," Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner said in an email to AFP.
The Defense Department "is awaiting congressional determination on whether this reprogramming request will be approved or denied," Faulkner said.
Pakistan says it has fought fierce campaigns against homegrown militant groups and has lost thousands of lives and spent billions of dollars in its long war on extremism. But Islamabad is accused of ignoring or even collaborating with groups that attack India and Afghanistan from safe havens.
The White House believes that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and other military bodies have long helped fund and arm the terrorists for ideological reasons, but also to counter rising Indian influence in Afghanistan.
It also believes that a Pakistani crackdown could be pivotal in deciding the outcome of the long-running war in Afghanistan.
US frustration has boiled over before: President Donald Trump's predecessor Barack Obama authorised drone strikes on Pakistani safe havens and sent US commandos to kill Osama bin Laden in his Abbottabad hideout.
But Trump's aggressive language has especially angered Pakistani officials.
"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump wrote on Twitter at the beginning of the year.
"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"
Pakistani leaders disputed the $33 billion figure, insisting that around half of the money relates to reimbursements, and the prime minister's office accused Trump of ignoring the great sacrifices the country has made to fight extremism.
In March, a senior US official said that Pakistan has "done the bare minimum to appear responsive to our requests," and concerns over a lack of action by Islamabad against militant groups still persist.
"We continue to press Pakistan to indiscriminately target all terrorist groups," Faulkner said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Pegasus 500 for Garbage Collection - Owners Feel Cheated with Classic 350 ABS Launch
- Reynolds: Moeen Ali Fashions Sparkling Resurrection in Whites at Southampton
- Apple Dominated Global Smartwatch Market in Q2 2018
- Swara Bhaskar on Masturbation Scene: Believed in The Role and Did It
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Sizzle as They Pose with Shah Rukh Khan, Sharmila Tagore
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...