WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

First Country in Pandemic Has Higher Moral Obligation: Top White House Official Takes Aim at China

People wearing face masks walk inside a subway train during morning rush hour in Beijing, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country, China April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

People wearing face masks walk inside a subway train during morning rush hour in Beijing, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the country, China April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Birx said that the level of transparency and communication that one needs during a pandemic is over-communication.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 11:09 PM IST
Share this:

The first country where a pandemic starts has a higher moral obligation to inform the rest of the world and maintain transparency as other countries are making decisions on the basis of that, a top White House official said on Sunday.

Deborah Birx, member of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus, made the comments during an interview to the ABC News.

"It's always the first country that get exposed to the pandemic that has really a higher moral obligation on communicating on transparency because all the other countries around the world are making decisions on that," she said.

"That's something that we can look into after this is over," she said.

By Sunday, the coronavirus, which originated in China, had infected more than 740,000 Americans and claimed the lives of 34,000 people in the US, the highest number of casualties for any country in the world.

"I know the European countries are communicating very effectively with each other and with us. And when we get through this as a global community, we can figure out really what has to happen for first alerts and transparency and understanding very early on about how this virus and how incredibly contagious this virus is," Birx said.

Birx said that the level of transparency and communication that one needs during a pandemic is over-communication.

"You have to communicate even the small nuances," she said.

"You know, when you look at the outbreak that's been reported to China and you look at the outbreak that was able to be contained in South Korea and a series of Asian countries, you didn't see that kind of doubling rate, you didn't see that logarithmic increase that you see all throughout the developed countries of Europe and certainly in the United States," she noted.

"So, when you look at those countries, it wasn't until the beginning of March that we could all fully see how contagious this virus was, how transmittable it was. I think that level between January when we had evidence of this apparently and when we really understood its level of transmissibility," she said.

The US, she said, is working on expanding testing strategy across the country in deep partnership with governors and more importantly, in partnership with the lab directors who actually know precisely what the issues are that need to be solved.

"We preferentially put these tests where the outbreaks where so that people could be diagnosed, because the number one issue that the president want to address is make sure we were saving all the lives," he said.

"So, he wanted to make sure that everyone who was sick had a test, and everyone who is sick that needed a hospital bed got a hospital bed, and everyone that needed a ventilator got a ventilator," Birx said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    13,295

    +1,006*  

  • Total Confirmed

    16,116

    +1,324*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,302

    +287*  

  • Total DEATHS

    519

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres