First Results of CureVac Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Expected in 2 Months, Says Report
FILE PHOTO: An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020. Picture taken on March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo
CureVac, an unlisted German company, this week said first meaningful results could be available in September or October and, under favourable conditions, it could be approved by the middle of next year.
The first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months, German news website Focus Online reported on Friday.
