First Trio to Reach International Space Station Post Russian Launch Failure Set to Return

NASA's Anne McClain, cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, and Canadian Space Agency's David Saint-Jacques will touch down on the Kazakh steppes around 0248 GMT.

AFP

Updated:June 25, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
Almaty: The first crew to blast off to the International Space Station (ISS) following a launch accident that deepened doubts over Russia's space programme is set to return to earth on Tuesday.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain, veteran cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, and Canadian Space Agency record-holder David Saint-Jacques are expected to touch down on the steppes of Kazakhstan at around 0248 GMT.

The trio's launch on December 3 was the first after a Soyuz rocket carrying Russia's Aleksey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague failed in October just minutes after blast-off, forcing the pair to make an emergency landing.

They escaped unharmed but the failed launch was the first such incident in Russia's post-Soviet history and a new setback for the country's once proud space industry.

