English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In a First, Woman to Take Command of a US Army Infantry Division
Brig Gen Laura Yeager currently commands Joint Task Force North, U.S. Northern Command at Fort Bliss, Texas. Yeager was commissioned in 1986 as a second lieutenant from the Reserve Officer Training Corps at California State University, Long Beach.
File Photo of Brig Gen Laura Yeager (Department of Defense)
Loading...
Los Alamitos The California National Guard has announced the appointment of the first woman to lead a US Army infantry division. Brig Gen Laura Yeager will assume command of the 40th Infantry Division on June 29 at Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, California.
Yeager currently commands Joint Task Force North, U.S. Northern Command at Fort Bliss, Texas. Yeager was commissioned in 1986 as a second lieutenant from the Reserve Officer Training Corps at California State University, Long Beach.
She served as UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot, left active duty when her son was born and continued her military career in the California Army National Guard. Yeager deployed to Iraq in 2011 as deputy commander of the Cal Guard's 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, then served as a battalion and brigade commander.
Yeager currently commands Joint Task Force North, U.S. Northern Command at Fort Bliss, Texas. Yeager was commissioned in 1986 as a second lieutenant from the Reserve Officer Training Corps at California State University, Long Beach.
She served as UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot, left active duty when her son was born and continued her military career in the California Army National Guard. Yeager deployed to Iraq in 2011 as deputy commander of the Cal Guard's 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, then served as a battalion and brigade commander.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maisie Williams and I Kissing Each Other on Game of Thrones Sets Was the Most Tame Thing on the Show, Says Sophie Turner
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
- Anushka Sharma Has Priceless Reaction to Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith
- ICC WORLD CUP 2019 | Match Preview | Do Or Die Match For South Africa
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results