1-MIN READ

First Woman US Vice President, Kamala Harris Vows 'Will Not Be the Last'

Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris addresses a crowd after her victory.

Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris addresses a crowd after her victory.

Kamala Harris said, 'Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility'.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris declared Saturday that her victory was just a beginning for women as she was elected to be the top-ranking female leader in US history.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris told a rally as she introduced President-elect Joe Biden at a victory rally in Delaware. "Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility," she said.

Harris, who will be the highest-ranking woman in US history, took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware in a white suit in honor of the women's suffragist movement to the sounds of Mary J. Blige.

"When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," Harris said to cheers from the socially distanced outdoor crowd.


