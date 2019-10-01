Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Fishing Boats Crushed, Crew Trapped and 6 Injured After Bridge Collapses in Taiwan

Authorities have set up an emergency centre and the military said marines and the navy were helping with the rescue efforts.

Reuters

Updated:October 1, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fishing Boats Crushed, Crew Trapped and 6 Injured After Bridge Collapses in Taiwan
A view of debris and the collapsed Nanfang'ao Bridge is seen after a typhoon hit Su'ao in Yilan county, Taiwan

Tapei: A bridge collapsed into a harbour in northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday, crushing several fishing boats with some crew feared trapped, authorities said.

At least nine people fell in the water and seven were rescued, Taiwan's Central News Agency said. Six people were seriously injured, it reported. Divers were searching for those feared trapped in a couple of fishing boats, two government officials from the port township of Suao told Reuters.

"The bridge collapsed at around 9:30 a.m. while an oil tanker vehicle was on it, setting the vehicle on fire," said Shih I-chun, the secretary of the town's mayor. "We feared that some fishermen might be trapped in the boats."

Authorities have set up an emergency centre and the military said marines and the navy were helping with the rescue efforts. "Saving life is priority," Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said in a Facebook post. "I will ask related authorities to make all effort for the rescue."

The collapse of the bridge, which carries traffic over the busy fishing port, damaged three fishing boats and two vehicles, including the tanker, the officials said, though the reason for the collapse in clear weather was not immediately clear.

Late on Monday, typhoon Mitag, packing maximum winds of 162 kph (100 mph), swept past northeastern Taiwan, injuring 12 people and cutting power to more than 66,000 homes, with more than 150 flights cancelled.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram