Five Children Killed in Attack on School in Southwest Cameroon: Report
- Reuters DOUALA
- Last Updated: October 24, 2020, 19:01 IST
Five children were killed and others wounded in an attack on a school in the city of Kumba in Cameroon's Southwest region, where a separatist insurgency is operating, a regional official and local official told Reuters.