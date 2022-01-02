CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#ISL
Home » News » World » Five Dead, 21 Injured in Accident South of Moscow as Bus Hits Pillar on Highway
1-MIN READ

Five Dead, 21 Injured in Accident South of Moscow as Bus Hits Pillar on Highway

Russia's Federal Road Traffic Inspection agency said the accident took place at around 5:45 am local time. (Reuters File)

Russia's Federal Road Traffic Inspection agency said the accident took place at around 5:45 am local time. (Reuters File)

Russia's Federal Road Traffic Inspection agency said two of the injured were under-age and the injuries were of "various severity". 

Five people were killed and 21 injured in a bus accident south of Moscow in the early hours of Sunday, Russian authorities said.

Russia’s Federal Road Traffic Inspection agency said the accident took place at around 5:45 am local time (0245 GMT) in the Ryazan region. 

“As a result of the accident five people died. 21 were injured," the agency said on Telegram, adding that two of the injured were under-age. It said the injuries were of “various severity." 

The agency said the bus could have hit a pillar by a railroad bridge.

RELATED NEWS

The accident took place on a highway near the village of Voslebovo around 270 kilometres (170 miles) south of Moscow, the agency said. 

There was a total of 49 passengers onboard, according to authorities. 

Police said it had opened a criminal case on violations of traffic rules.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 02, 2022, 13:32 IST