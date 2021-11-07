Five Dead, Over 4,000 Marooned in Torrential Rains in Sri Lanka

At least five people have died and over 4,000 marooned in Sri Lanka due to heavy rains, the disaster management authority said on Sunday.

The fatalities were reported from north, central, south and northwestern regions of the country, National Disaster Management Centre said.

Some districts are bound to receive rains over 150 mili meters, it said. The National Building Research Organisation warned that people must stay on alert for landslides and rockfalls as the rainfall over the last 24 hours has exceeded 100 mili meters.

The spill gates of some of the main reservoirs have been opened due to the persistent heavy rainfall, the irrigation department officials said.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.