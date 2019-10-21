Five Die in Fire at Clothing Factory Looted in Chile Unrest: Firefighters

Santiago: Five people died Sunday after a garment factory was set ablaze by looters in the suburbs of Santiago, firefighters said, bringing the death toll in a wave of unrest to seven.

"Unfortunately, five bodies have been found inside the factory" in Renca, Santiago Fire Brigade Commander Diego Velasquez told local media. Two people died when looters torched a supermarket in Santiago in the early hours of Saturday.

