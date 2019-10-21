English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Die in Fire at Clothing Factory Looted in Chile Unrest: Firefighters
'Unfortunately, five bodies have been found inside the factory' in Renca, Santiago Fire Brigade Commander Diego Velasquez told local media. Two people died when looters torched a supermarket in Santiago in the early hours of Saturday.
Protesters clash with riot police officers during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 20, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
Santiago: Five people died Sunday after a garment factory was set ablaze by looters in the suburbs of Santiago, firefighters said, bringing the death toll in a wave of unrest to seven.
"Unfortunately, five bodies have been found inside the factory" in Renca, Santiago Fire Brigade Commander Diego Velasquez told local media. Two people died when looters torched a supermarket in Santiago in the early hours of Saturday.
