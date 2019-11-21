Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Five Indians Apprehended in New York for Trying to Enter US Illegally

Border patrol agents pursued and were able to apprehend the driver and five persons from India who do not have immigration documentation allowing them to remain in the US legally.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Five Indians Apprehended in New York for Trying to Enter US Illegally
Image for representation. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

New York: Five Indian nationals have been taken into custody by the US patrol agents in New York for trying to enter America illegally, authorities said.

The US Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ogdensburg Border Patrol Station in New York apprehended the five persons from India and a suspected smuggler on November 15 after the smuggler attempted to evade a temporary immigration checkpoint.

The agency said a vehicle driven by a US citizen evaded an immigration checkpoint near Morristown, New York.

Agents were able to locate the vehicle as it turned into a parking lot of a local business in Ogdensburg. It added that the occupants exited the vehicle and ran inside the business.

Border patrol agents pursued and were able to apprehend the driver and five persons from India who do not have immigration documentation allowing them to remain in the US legally. All persons were taken into custody and transported to the Ogdensburg Border Patrol Station for further processing.

The criminal case was referred to the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

In fiscal year 2018, the United States Border Patrol apprehended people from 113 countries along the southwest border and more than 9,000 people from India were detained at US borders nationwide -- a big increase from the prior year, when that number was about 3,100

US President Donald Trump has been promising for more than two years to build a long, impenetrable wall along the border to stop illegal immigration.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram