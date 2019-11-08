Five Killed, 120 Injured after 5.9-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Iran
Described as 'moderate', the shallow quake was eight kilometres (five miles) deep and was followed by five aftershocks.
Representative image.
Tehran: A night-time earthquake in northwestern Iran on Friday killed five people and injured 120, according to early reports on state television. The 5.9-magnitude quake struck about 120 kilometres (75 miles) southeast of the city of Tabriz, in East Azerbaijan Province, in the early hours of the morning, the Iranian Seismological Center said.
Described as "moderate", the shallow quake was eight kilometres (five miles) deep and was followed by five aftershocks. Provincial governor, Mohammad-Reza Pourmohammadi, told local media that at least 30 houses had been destroyed.
Rescue operations were underway in 41 rural villages, but the damage was largely concentrated in two areas. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) issued an alert warning that "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread".
Iran sits where two major tectonic plates meet and experiences frequent seismic activity. The country has suffered a number of major disasters in recent decades, including at the ancient city of Bam, which was decimated by a catastrophic earthquake in 2003 that killed at least 31,000 people.
In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake in northern Iran killed 40,000 people, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless, reducing dozens of towns and nearly 2,000 villages to rubble. Iran has experienced at least two other significant quakes in recent years -- one in 2005 that killed more than 600 people and another in 2012 that left some 300 dead.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Resistance is Futile, Just Go And Buy One If You Can
- Ananya Panday Poses with Her 'Tony Stark', Bhumi Pednekar Goes 'OMG Same'
- Netflix Will Cease to Exist on These Devices in December; Are You One Unlucky Soul?
- Happy Meal: 5-Year-Old Calls Police Helpline to Place a McDonalds Order
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'