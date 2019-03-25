English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Killed After Shooter Opens Fire in China's Inner Mongolia: Police
The accused, wounded in the incident, has been arrested and bullets have been seized from his possession.
Representative Image
Beijing: A person wielding a gun killed five people in northern China before being arrested by police, local authorities said Monday.
Police seized bullets from the suspect, who was wounded in the incident, said local officials from Kailu district in Tongliao -- a city in northern China's Inner Mongolia region -- citing a police statement.
The shooting happened at around 3.30pm (0730 GMT) and the case is under investigation, according to a statement posted on the local government's official Twitter-like Weibo account.
