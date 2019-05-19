English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Killed as Honduras Plane Plunges into Sea Minutes After Taking Off
The causes of the crash and the registration information for the aircraft were not immediately available.
Image for representation. (AP)
Tegucigalpa: Four Canadians and an American pilot died Saturday when their small plane plunged into the sea off the Honduran island of Roatan where they were vacationing, firefighters said.
The plane crashed near the town of Dixon Cove, a few minutes after taking off from the island's airport, rescuers said.
The dead were identified as Bradley Post, Bailey Sony, Tomy Dubler and pilot Patrick Forseth. The other Canadian pilot, Anthony Dubler, briefly survived the crash but died at the Roatan hospital of his injuries.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
