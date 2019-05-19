Take the pledge to vote

Five Killed as Honduras Plane Plunges into Sea Minutes After Taking Off

The causes of the crash and the registration information for the aircraft were not immediately available.

AFP

Updated:May 19, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
Five Killed as Honduras Plane Plunges into Sea Minutes After Taking Off
Image for representation. (AP)
Tegucigalpa: Four Canadians and an American pilot died Saturday when their small plane plunged into the sea off the Honduran island of Roatan where they were vacationing, firefighters said.

The plane crashed near the town of Dixon Cove, a few minutes after taking off from the island's airport, rescuers said.

The dead were identified as Bradley Post, Bailey Sony, Tomy Dubler and pilot Patrick Forseth. The other Canadian pilot, Anthony Dubler, briefly survived the crash but died at the Roatan hospital of his injuries.

The causes of the crash and the registration information for the aircraft were not immediately available.

It occurred as the tourists were headed toward the city of Trujillo, about 77 kilometers (48 miles) from Roatan
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
