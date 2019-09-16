Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Five Killed as Vehicle Hits Roadside Bomb in Afghanistan's Farah

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Taliban are active in the province and earlier this month launched an attempt to take the city of Farah.

Associated Press

Updated:September 16, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Five Killed as Vehicle Hits Roadside Bomb in Afghanistan's Farah
Photo for representation. (AP/PTI)
Kabul (Afghanistan): An Afghan official says five civilians have died when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in western Farah province.

Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the casualties include women and children. He says the bombing took place on Sunday afternoon near the city of Farah, the provincial capital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Taliban are active in the province and earlier this month launched an attempt to take the city of Farah. The insurgents briefly seized an army recruitment center and set it on fire.

Two civilians were killed during the battles and after airstrikes had been carried out against the Taliban, forcing them out of the city.

