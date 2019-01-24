LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Gunman Kills Five in Central Florida Bank Before Calling up Police to Surrender

The 21-year-old suspect, identified as Zephen Xaver, called police and said he had fired shots inside the bank.

Reuters

Updated:January 24, 2019, 7:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gunman Kills Five in Central Florida Bank Before Calling up Police to Surrender
Representative Image. (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
Miami: A gunman killed five people in a bank in central Florida on Wednesday, then called police himself and eventually surrendered, local authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the SunTrust Bank in Sebring, a town of about 10,000 people 95 miles south of Orlando, around 12:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT), Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said at a news conference.

The 21-year-old suspect, identified as Zephen Xaver, called police and said he had fired shots inside the bank, according to authorities.

After negotiators failed to convince the suspect to leave the bank, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the building and continued to talk to him, police said.

He eventually surrendered and is in custody. Police did not offer any details about a possible motive.

"Today has been a tragic day in our community," Hoglund said. "We've suffered significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime."

No information has been released about the victims. It was not clear whether anyone was wounded.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he has asked the state's department of law enforcement to assist local police officials in the investigation.

A spokeswoman for the bank, Sue Mallino, said, "We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected at our Sebring, Florida branch."

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram