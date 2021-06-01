Five Killed in Eastern DR Congo Militia Attack

Five people have been killed and several others including children are missing following a new attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo blamed on the notorious ADF militia, a senior official said Tuesday.

“People are in a panic," Beni district administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP, saying that the victims had been “gunned down" in the village of Mayimoya on Tuesday morning — barely a day after the region’s worst massacre in years.

The area in eastern DRC’s North Kivu province has been prey since 2014 to attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces, a historically Ugandan Islamist group blamed for a string of massacres in the past 18 months.

ADF fighters make up just one of the 122 armed groups tallied in the country’s east by the respected Kivu Security Tracker monitor, but they are by far the bloodiest.

In March, Washington listed them as a “terrorist group" with ties to the jihadist Islamic State (IS) group.

Tuesday’s killings come the day after the worst massacre in eastern DRC in years, with at least 50 people killed in neighbouring Ituri province.

