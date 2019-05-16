Take the pledge to vote

Five Killed in Shanghai After Building Collapses on Construction Workers

Chinese fire rescue authorities had earlier maintained that 19 out of 20 people buried in the rubble had been pulled to safety.

AFP

Updated:May 16, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Five Killed in Shanghai After Building Collapses on Construction Workers
Representative image.
Shanghai: Five people were killed on Thursday when a two-storey Shanghai commercial building collapsed on construction workers who were renovating it, the city government said.

Chinese fire rescue authorities had earlier maintained that 19 out of 20 people buried in the rubble had been pulled to safety.
But the Shanghai city government later said on an official social media account that five of those pulled out were dead.
