Five Killed in Shanghai After Building Collapses on Construction Workers
Chinese fire rescue authorities had earlier maintained that 19 out of 20 people buried in the rubble had been pulled to safety.
Shanghai: Five people were killed on Thursday when a two-storey Shanghai commercial building collapsed on construction workers who were renovating it, the city government said.
But the Shanghai city government later said on an official social media account that five of those pulled out were dead.
But the Shanghai city government later said on an official social media account that five of those pulled out were dead.
