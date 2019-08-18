Five Killed, Three Cops Among 17 Injured in Remote-controlled Blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Unidentified miscreants targeted the double cabin vehicle of a local elder, Moatabar Khan, in the Sheringle area of Dir Upper district, police said.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Peshawar: Five persons were killed and 17 others were injured in a remote-controlled blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.
While five persons died, the 17 injured, which included three policemen, were shifted to a district headquarter hospital. Officials are yet to ascertain whether Khan died in the incident.
KPK Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yusafzai said an old land dispute between Khan and the people of Dogdarra valley could be behind the blast.
Yusafzai said the three government security guards of Khan were injured in the blast.
Earlier, two suicide blasts targeting Khan had been carried out, though he managed to survive on both occasions.
