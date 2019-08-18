Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Five Killed, Three Cops Among 17 Injured in Remote-controlled Blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa​

Unidentified miscreants targeted the double cabin vehicle of a local elder, Moatabar Khan, in the Sheringle area of Dir Upper district, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Five Killed, Three Cops Among 17 Injured in Remote-controlled Blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa​
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Peshawar: Five persons were killed and 17 others were injured in a remote-controlled blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

Unidentified miscreants targeted the double cabin vehicle of a local elder, Moatabar Khan, in the Sheringle area of Dir Upper district, police said.

While five persons died, the 17 injured, which included three policemen, were shifted to a district headquarter hospital. Officials are yet to ascertain whether Khan died in the incident.

KPK Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yusafzai said an old land dispute between Khan and the people of Dogdarra valley could be behind the blast.

Yusafzai said the three government security guards of Khan were injured in the blast.

Earlier, two suicide blasts targeting Khan had been carried out, though he managed to survive on both occasions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram