Five-storey Building Collapses in Jakarta, Several Feared Trapped: Report

TV images showed about half the building, located on the massive city's western side, had caved in with concrete and other debris lying on the road.

Updated:January 6, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
A five-storey building in Jakarta partly collapsed Monday morning, injuring at least eight people with more trapped inside, local television stations reported.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed in the accident or was connected to flooding in the capital region last week that left more than 60 people dead.

TV images showed about half the building, located on the massive city's western side, had caved in with concrete and other debris lying on the road. Rescue officials carried the injured out on stretchers.

"We are still evacuating the victims trapped inside the building," a national search and rescue agency official told local TV. "We can't say yet what the cause is."

Authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building is reportedly a mixed residential-commercial space with a convenience store on the ground floor and small rental units in the upper floors. Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety in Indonesia.

In 2018, a group of teenagers practising for a dance and music show were among seven killed when the building they were in collapsed in Cirebon, east of Jakarta. The same year, at least 75 people were injured when a mezzanine floor at Indonesia's stock exchange building in Jakarta collapsed into the lobby.

