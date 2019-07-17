Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Five Years After Flight MH17 Crash, Families of Victims Call for Justice

International investigators last month identified four suspects they believed were responsible for bringing a Russian-made missile into the area aimed at shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 aircraft.

Reuters

Updated:July 17, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Five Years After Flight MH17 Crash, Families of Victims Call for Justice
File photo of a piece of the wreckage seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Petropavlivka. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Kuala Lumpur: Family members of those aboard the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 called on Wednesday for those responsible to be brought to justice, as they marked the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, over territory held by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

International investigators last month identified four suspects they believed were responsible for bringing a Russian-made missile into the area aimed at shooting down aircraft.

The suspects, three Russians and one Ukrainian, will face murder charges for the deaths of all 298 people aboard the flight, the Dutch-led international team said. Russia has denied any involvement.

Nur Diyana Yazeera, whose mother Dora Shahila Kassim was a member of the MH17 crew, said she hoped that authorities would continue to seek justice for the families.

"We wouldn't have found these four suspects who were allegedly culpable for this incident if we didn't keep moving forward," she said during a memorial ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

The ceremony, organised by the Australian and Dutch embassies in Malaysia, observed a minute of silence at 9.20 p.m. (0120 GMT), marking the time the aircraft was downed.

Patrick Sivagnanam, who lost three family members in the tragedy, urged the Malaysian government to keep families updated on developments, amid conflicting statements made by authorities on the international probe.

"Everybody is entitled to their opinion and that's fine," he told reporters after the ceremony.

"All we ask is that you come to us and present to us (your findings)... and then perhaps we can make an informed decision."

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad last month questioned the objectivity of investigators, saying that Russia was being made a scapegoat for the downing of the aircraft.

Mahathir's comments put him at odds with Malaysian representatives on the joint investigation team who said they supported the team's findings.

On Wednesday, Malaysia said it would continue to work with the team to pursue those responsibly.

"Without a doubt, every family and the next of kin who are affected by this tragedy deserve to see justice," the transport ministry said in a statement.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram