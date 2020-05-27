WORLD

Flags at Half-staff, Spain Begins 10 Days of Mourning Coronavirus Victims

A Spanish flag hoisted to half-staff for the victims of COVID-19, flutters atop of the dome of the Atocha train station in Madrid. (AP)

Spanish King Felipe VI led a minute of silence held at noon local time on Wednesday for the more than 27,000 lives that have been confirmed to be lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • PTI Madrid
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
Flags are flying at half-staff on more than 14,000 public buildings in Spain as the European nation holds its first of 10 days of national mourning for the victims of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Pedro Snchez and other lawmakers participated from the Parliament, while health workers and other citizens also stopped activity to honor the dead.

The 10-day period is the longest national mourning declared in Spain since the restoration of democracy in the late 1970s.

Felipe VI, as Spain's head of state, is also planning to preside over a solemn ceremony to honor the dead once the country emerges from its strict lockdown rules.


