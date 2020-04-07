Flat Covid-19 Death Toll, Drop in Hospitalisation 'Good Signs' Of Curve Flattening, Says New York Guv

New York: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said an effectively flat death toll for two days and a drop in the number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions could be "good signs" of a "possible flattening" of the coronavirus curve in the state but warned that becoming complacent will be a mistake.

The state, the epicentre of the US, has a total of 130,689 coronavirus cases and 4,758 people have died from the virus. But in a slight glimmer of hope, Cuomo said the death toll in the state has been "effectively flat for two days".

In the 24 hours since April 4, the death toll grew to "all-time increase" of 630.

But on both Sunday and Monday, fewer than 600 deaths from the virus were reported in New York - 594 on Sunday, 599 on Monday. In New York city, the number of cases reached 68,766 and the death toll was 2,738.

He said while the death toll is not good news, "the possible flattening of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen".

Cuomo also said that there had been a drop in the total number of hospitalisations, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions and daily intubations. "Those are all good signs and again would suggest a possible flattening of the curve," he said while addressing his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday.

Cuomo's aide Jim Malatras said based on the earliest projections, it was estimated that the pandemic peak in the state would come at the end of April and would require around 110,000 beds just for COVID-19 patients.

"Now that we have a pretty robust set to go by for the last several weeks... could suggest that we are indeed potentially at the apex or beginning to be at the apex at this moment... It looks like we're at toward the earlier side of that time frame based on the current projections and modelling that we've been looking at," he said.

Cuomo however warned that the numbers "still could go any way and we could still see an increase. So it is hopeful but it's also inconclusive and it still depends on what we do".

He asserted that a drop in numbers or arriving at the apex does not mean the state becomes complacent with the strict measures put in place like social distancing.

"These models all have a co-efficient of what we do and how successful we are socially distancing," he said, adding that from a decision-making point of view it will not matter if New York hits the plateau or not "because you have to do the same thing".

"If we are plateau, we are plateauing at a very high level and there's tremendous stress on the healthcare system. And if we are plateauing, it's because social distancing is working," Cuomo said, adding it must be ensured that the social distancing actually continues.

The governor said that schools and non-essential businesses will continue to remain closed till April 29, irrespective of whether the COVID-19 curve plateaus or not.

"If that curve is turning, it's turning because the rate of infection is going down. One of the reasons the rate of infection is going down is because social distancing is working. We have to continue the social distancing," he said.

Cuomo noted that he knows what prolonged closure of schools and essential businesses does to the economy. "But as I said from day one, I'm not going to choose between public health and economic activity because in either event, public health still demands that we stay on pause, with businesses closed and schools closed, whether we've hit the apex or whether we haven't. You'd have to do the same thing," he said.

The governor warned that there is a "real danger" in getting "overconfident too quickly".

"This is an enemy that we have underestimated from day one and we have paid the price dearly," he said, citing the examples of "mistakes" made by Hong Kong and South Korea in easing restrictions too soon.

"We're not going to make that mistake, the weather is turning. People have been locked up. We've been talking about cabin fever. Now it's a nice day I'm going to get out. I'm going to go take a walk. Now is not the time to do that. And frankly, there has been a laxness on social distancing... that is just wholly unacceptable," he said.

It is understandable that people have been locked up for a long time but "now is not the time to be lax. We all have a responsibility. We all have a role in this. We said that from day one. We have to respect the role that we play. Because the role we play is a societal obligation, that is how I see it," Cuomo said.

He also announced the state is increasing the maximum fine for violations of the state's social distancing protocol from USD 500 to USD 1,000 to help address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols.

The governor asked the federal government to allow the USNS Comfort hospital ship to be used for COVID-19 patients.

President Donald Trump has granted his request for the Javits temporary hospital facility to be used for only COVID-19 positive patients, and the addition of the USNS Comfort would help relieve pressure on the state's hospital system with an addition of 1,000 beds.



