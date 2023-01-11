Over 4,000 US Flights Hit After FAA System Outage, Operations Back After Hours of Chaos | Top Points

Hundreds of flights were grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the United States before it was lifted Wednesday morning.

The system known as NOTAM — or Notice to Air Missions – system was not able to provide information to flights, resulting the chaos.

After hours of chaos, the Federal Aviation Administration system said normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US. Meanwhile, the White House said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers.

Here’s all we know about the chaos so far:

The FAA lifted the ground stop restrictions and said all flights currently in the sky are safe to land.

A total of 4,314 flights were delayed within, into or out of the United States as of 1411 GMT, flight tracking website FlightAware showed. Another 758 flights within, into or out of the country were cancelled, Reuters reported.

President Joe Biden said that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage.

Stranded passengers took to social media to complain of being stuck on planes on the tarmac for hours in airports in several different parts of the country.

Federal officials will conduct a review of the aviation system failure, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The national system that experienced an outage, Notice to Air Missions is a notice essential to pilots and flight personnel, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. today, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

The FAA system that is meant to distribute notices to pilots on hazards failed at about 2 a.m. Eastern Time, officials said. The FAA ordered airlines to put a halt on all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern time while it tested whether crews had managed to restore the system and bring it back online.

Flights in the United States were affected after a compute outage in the Federal Aviation Administration system that provides pilots with notices they need to read before flying.

