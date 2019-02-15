English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Flights Grounded at Dubai Airport after Drone Activity: Report
Drone threats to commercial air traffic had hit operations at London's second busiest airport, Gatwick Airport, in December when drones were sighted on three consecutive days.
Image for representational purpose only (Photo: Reuters)
Dubai: Flights at the Dubai International Airport in United Arab Emirates were being grounded following reports of unauthorized drone activity, Sky News reported on Friday.
Dubai airport, which handled 89.1 million passengers in 2018, is the world's busiest airport for international travellers.
People took to Twitter to complain about the flight delays. "Stuck for ages at Dubai airport runway unable to taxi as unauthorized drones have entered the airspace here and all takeoffs have been grounded!" Twitter user @anushwij wrote.
Last month, 43 flights to New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport were required to hold after drone sightings at a nearby airport, while nine flights were diverted.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
