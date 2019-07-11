Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Flights Resume at Gatwick Airport After Runway Closed Off Due to 'Control Systems Issue'

Britain's second-biggest air hub restarted landings and take-offs around 7:00 pm local time but warned passengers to check flight information with their airlines.

AFP

Updated:July 11, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Flights Resume at Gatwick Airport After Runway Closed Off Due to 'Control Systems Issue'
Photo of Gatwick airport. (Image: AP)
Loading...

London: London's Gatwick Airport resumed flights Wednesday after closing its runway for nearly two hours due to "an air traffic control systems issue," it said.

Britain's second-biggest air hub restarted landings and take-offs around 7:00 pm local time (1800 GMT) but warned passengers to check flight information with their airlines.

"Following an earlier air traffic control systems issue, flights to and from Gatwick have now resumed," it said on Twitter. "If you are travelling this evening please check the status of your flight with your airline before travelling to the airport, as we return to full operations."

Disruption was expected for several hours as the airport tried to resume its regular schedule and ease the backlog in delayed departures and landings.

Gatwick suspended all flights just after 5:00 pm, saying it was working with its air traffic control provider "to rectify this issue as quickly as possible".

Air Navigation Solutions (ANS), a private company, has controlled plane movements at the airport since 2016.

Gatwick, around 30 miles (48 kilometres) south of the British capital, made headlines last December after closing its runway repeatedly due to reports of mystery drone sightings nearby, impacting nearly 140,000 passengers.

The airport, the eighth-busiest in Europe, serves numerous low-cost carriers and is EasyJet's biggest hub.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram