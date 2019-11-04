Take the pledge to vote

Flood of Oil Is Coming, Complicating Efforts to Fight Global Warming

The crude is not coming from the usual producers, but from Brazil, Canada, Norway and Guyana. It may be why Saudi Arabia’s Aramco pushed ahead with plans for the world’s largest IPO.

New York Times

Updated:November 4, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Flood of Oil Is Coming, Complicating Efforts to Fight Global Warming
The Bob Douglas drill shop operated by Noble Energy for Exxon Mobil off Guyana, on June 30, 2018. The country’s entry into oil production follows a string of major discoveries. (Christopher Gregory/The New York Times)

Houston: A surge of oil production is coming, whether the world needs it or not.

The flood of crude will arrive even as concerns about climate change are growing and worldwide oil demand is slowing. And it is not coming from the usual producers, but from Brazil, Canada, Norway and Guyana — countries that are either not known for oil or whose production has been lackluster in recent years.

This looming new supply may be a key reason Saudi Arabia’s giant oil producer, Aramco, pushed ahead on Sunday with plans for what could be the world’s largest initial stock offering ever.

Together, the four countries stand to add nearly a million barrels a day to the market in 2020 and nearly a million more in 2021, on top of the current world crude output of 80 million barrels a day. That boost in production, along with global efforts to lower emissions, will almost certainly push oil prices down.

Lower prices could prove damaging for Aramco and many other oil companies, reducing profits and limiting new exploration and drilling, while also reshaping the politics of the nations that rely on oil income.

The new rise in production is likely to bring cheaper oil, which may complicate efforts to combat global warming and wean consumers and industries off their dependence on fossil fuels, because lower gasoline prices could, for example, slow the adoption of electric vehicles.

Canada, Norway, Brazil and Guyana are all relatively stable at a time of turbulence for traditional producers like Venezuela and Libya and tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Their oil riches should undercut efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia to support prices with cuts in production and give American and other Western policymakers an added cushion in case there are renewed attacks on oil tankers or processing facilities in the Persian Gulf.

Daniel Yergin, the energy historian who wrote “The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil, Power and Money,” compared the impact of the new production to the advent of the shale oil boom in Texas and North Dakota a decade ago.

“Since all four of these countries are largely insulated from traditional geopolitical turmoil, they will add to global energy security,” Yergin said.

Clifford Krauss c.2019 The New York Times Company

