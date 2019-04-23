English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Floods, Mudslides Kill 23 in South Africa; Rescue Operations Underway
The victims were either crushed to death by mudslides or drowned in flood waters, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson told AFP. It was not known how many people were missing, but search and rescue operations combed the debris for those who might be trapped underneath.
Among those killed were a six-month-old baby and a child aged around 10 years (Image:Twitter).
Loading...
Johannesburg: The number of dead from floods and mudslides that crushed homes in the South African port of Durban early on Tuesday has risen to 23, authorities said. Among those killed were a six-month-old baby and a child aged around 10, they added.
"Last night the weather conditions worsened significantly ... in various parts of the province, claiming at least 23 lives," Nomusa Dube-Ncube, a KwaZulu-Natal provincial minister said during a televised news conference.
At least 32 people have been hospitalised.
The victims were either crushed to death by mudslides or drowned in flood waters, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson told AFP. It was not known how many people were missing, but search and rescue operations combed the debris for those who might be trapped underneath.
In addition to collapsed buildings and flooded roads, sewer lines were blocked and electricity pylons had toppled over. Torrential downpours have flooded southern and eastern parts of the country since the start of the Easter weekend.
South African military personnel have been dispatched to help rescue and evacuation efforts. The South African Weather Services warned that more heavy rain and gale force winds were expected until Wednesday, which could threaten low-lying bridges and roads.(
"Last night the weather conditions worsened significantly ... in various parts of the province, claiming at least 23 lives," Nomusa Dube-Ncube, a KwaZulu-Natal provincial minister said during a televised news conference.
At least 32 people have been hospitalised.
The victims were either crushed to death by mudslides or drowned in flood waters, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson told AFP. It was not known how many people were missing, but search and rescue operations combed the debris for those who might be trapped underneath.
In addition to collapsed buildings and flooded roads, sewer lines were blocked and electricity pylons had toppled over. Torrential downpours have flooded southern and eastern parts of the country since the start of the Easter weekend.
South African military personnel have been dispatched to help rescue and evacuation efforts. The South African Weather Services warned that more heavy rain and gale force winds were expected until Wednesday, which could threaten low-lying bridges and roads.(
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajrang Punia Wins India's 1st Gold Medal at Asian Wrestling Championships
- Honda CBR650R Launched in India at Rs 7.70 Lakh
- Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here
- Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsmart AI
- OPPO A5s Budget Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results